Politics of anarchy always hurt country: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Says some elements want to divide nation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said politics of anarchy always hurt the country. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said political parties have responsibility to safeguard the interest of the country. The chief minister said those who want to create anarchy in the country are making conspiracy to divide the nation. He said foundation of sustainable development of the country has been laid in a short span of time.