Thu Nov 07, 2019
X
N
NNI
November 7, 2019

Politics of anarchy always hurt country: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

National

N
NNI
November 7, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said politics of anarchy always hurt the country. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said political parties have responsibility to safeguard the interest of the country. The chief minister said those who want to create anarchy in the country are making conspiracy to divide the nation. He said foundation of sustainable development of the country has been laid in a short span of time.

