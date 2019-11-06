close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Asim Yasin
November 6, 2019

Meeting with Chaudhrys: Fazl wants practical proposals

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman said Tuesday he believed in meaningful talks and if the government wanted to resolve the issues, it should come up with practical proposals. "Our basic demands be implemented after which other issues could will come under discussion," he said while talking to reporters after meeting with the PML-N President Ch Shujaat Hussain and the Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi here.

Shujaat Tuesday night advised Fazl to resolve issues through talks and reconciliation and show flexibility in his stance demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazl discussed the Azadi March and ongoing talks between the government negotiating committee and Rahber Committee.

Fazl visited the residence of Shujaat Hussain to get response to his proposals which he had given to him and Pervaiz Elahi during their meeting on Monday.

