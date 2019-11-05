Dr Zulifqar Mirza and his family’s land recovered

KARACHI: The agriculture land of former Sindh home minister Sindh Dr Zulifqar Mirza and his family members, which was occupied by the armed men on Sunday, was recovered by heavy contingents of Badin police on Monday.

The large number of the armed men on early hours of Sunday had occupied the agriculture land of Dr Zulifqar Mirza and his family members near Tando Bago town, district Badin, in the limits of Police Station of Pangrio.

The said land was also declared as the property of Mirza family in election declaration.

First information Report (FIR) was registered at Police Station Pangrio under sections of 383, 506/2, 458, 342, 337 H, 447, 448, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against more than 150 armed encroachers after a compliant by Ali Liskani, manager of Mirza family’s land.