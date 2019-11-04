Online catering business on rise ahead of Eid Milad

Islamabad :As Muslims all over the country and across the globe are all set to celebrate the upcoming religious festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him), the catering business is on rise and the people are busy in distributing sweet desserts and holding of Milad mehafils on the occasion.

Like every year, this year too, sweet and tasty food dishes are an important part of this occasion and a large quantity of these items are preparing and sharing with the family, friends neighbours and the unprivileged.

According to citizens, with the current digital transformation of businesses, online catering business was also becoming trendy day by day as it’s just a few clicks away. Many citizens are preparing special foods like biryani, Haleem and other sweet dishes for distribution in Milad processions.

Hania Sohail, a citizen said sweet vermicelli, though linked to Eid-ul-Fitr, is also a delight to have on Eid Milad.

It is simple to cook and doesn’t take much time as well. A citizen, Ahmad Daniyal, said the catering business, take full advantage of any special occasions to fulfil the needs of the public, as many people buy food from them and distribute it among the poor.

A food catering shop claimed, many people prepare food like, ‘biryani, plao and zarda’ for distribution in Milad processions and we are getting huge demand of food delivery orders even through our online platform to fulfil the needs of the citizens.

Eid Milad is a big festival for us and we celebrate it with our family and friends and will distribute ‘zarda and chana plao’ on this occasion and we are also order for tent and chairs for this function, said Rabia Kashif.

Miladun Nabi is a big festival and have planned to order chicken pulao through online catering platform as they are offering 5 to 10 % discount during the Rabi ul Awal month, Beenish Ikram a citizen said.

“On this special occasion, we make food and sweets and later we participate in the Milad procession,” Mushtaq Rao said.