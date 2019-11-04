close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 4, 2019

Tax from Karachi

Newspost

 
November 4, 2019

The latest tax figures released by the FBR are shocking. Lahore traders paid only half a billion rupees compared to Rs31 billion contributed by those from Karachi.

Again, Karachi's traders paid much more in taxes last year than those from ninety-one other cities across the country. What is one to conclude from all this?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost