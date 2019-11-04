Tax from Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The latest tax figures released by the FBR are shocking. Lahore traders paid only half a billion rupees compared to Rs31 billion contributed by those from Karachi.
Again, Karachi's traders paid much more in taxes last year than those from ninety-one other cities across the country. What is one to conclude from all this?
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
