A different system

In Pakistan we have tried all forms of governments. We started with bureaucrats running the show, then we tried military governments and elected governments, in turns. In my layperson opinion none of these have suited us. What we like to call a democratic government actually means that only those can run for elections and hope to win who are rich or from a political family. In a true democracy, every voter has a right to vote for the candidate who he/she thinks is the best. In Pakistani democracy the majority vote for whom they are told to vote for, or on the basis of caste – or even for a plate of rice. Those in government are hounded by those not in government like we have been seeing since the 1970s. Instead of doing what they promised to do, the new party finds faults in the previous party.

It is time to look at a new form of government where representatives from all parties form the government – on the basis of proportional representation. Besides political parties, there would be representatives from the military, civil bureaucracy, agriculture and business. In this way almost all points of views would be discussed and hopefully the most feasible solution would be arrived at. Pakistan's economy is at a stage where it cannot afford dharnas every time a new government is formed. It is time our leaders got together and worked jointly to build a country that reflects the true potential of its human and natural resources. Here we can take the examples of Japan, Singapore and Bangladesh that hardly have any resources, but are great examples of how good leadership can make a country grow and develop.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad