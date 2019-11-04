Justice Faisal Arab praises DNA lab

Justice Faisal Arab, the Supreme Court’s monitoring judge for the anti-terrorism courts across the country, on Saturday visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) recently set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research of Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.

Justice Arab inspected the facilities of forensic DNA analysis at the state-of-the-art laboratory. He was accompanied by Sindh High Court judges Justice Muhamad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Omar Sial, Judge Bashir Ahmed Khoso, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Prosecutor General Sindh Dr Faiz Shah, Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Qazi, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, SFDL Project Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and others.

The SC judge lauded Prof Choudhary and his team for setting up a modern research facility for forensic DNA analysis in limited time, and expressed satisfaction over its qualified and trained staff, highly advanced technology and latest equipment.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Justice Arab had a meeting with Prof Choudhary and other officials of the ICCBS at Dr Panjwani Centre. Prof Choudhary said the facility of forensic DNA analysis was developed according to the international standards under the guidance of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. The laboratory has been established to help the police and prosecution provide speedy and transparent justice to common people.

At the meeting, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad gave a detailed presentation about the progress of the forensic laboratory. He said the mission of the laboratory was to provide and serve the citizens of Sindh with ethical, accurate, and unbiased forensic DNA and serology analysis services to assist the law enforcement agencies and judiciary.