Action taken against 29,251 smoky vehicles

LAHORE:City traffic police took action against 29,251 smoke-emitting vehicles during the current year. Police took action against 4,014 smoke emitting vehicles in January, against 2,112 vehicles in February, 2,502 in March, 1,939 in April, 2,271 in May,1,821 in June, 1,683 in July, 1,167 in August, 2,141 in September and against 9,701 smoke-emitting vehicles in October 2019.

Drug pushers arrested: Lahore police in continuation of a crackdown launched on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions arrested as 679 drug pushers. Around 146 drug peddlers were arrested by City division police , 131 by Cantt division , 60 by Civil Lines division, 141 by Sadr division, 87 by Iqbal Town division and 114 drug pushers were nabbed by Model Town division police.