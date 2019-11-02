Torture accused arrested on CM’s order

LAHORE:On the orders of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, police have arrested the accused of torturing a youth in Muzaffargarh.

The chief minister had taken notice of torture of youth in Mir Hazar Khan area of Muzaffargarh District and sought a report from the DPO. He directed to investigate the matter along with the provision of justice to the victim. Police arrested the criminal and took action after registering a case.