PHC stays removal of Islamia College University official

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday stayed the removal of the director students’ affairs of the Islamia College University and directed the chancellor and vice-chancellor to submit his reply within 15 days.

Isa Khan Khalil, counsel for Dr Muradullah, told a division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali that his client was appointed on merit and with the approval from the syndicate. The counsel added that a meeting of the Senate was called which after objection to the appointments of registrar, director students’ affairs and others resent the case to the syndicate.

The counsel added that the Senate had no authority to remove the officials. After hearing the arguments, the court sought reply from the chancellor, vice-chancellor and others within 15 days.

Meanwhile a division bench of the PHC comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan while extending the stay order against the test for recruitment of teachers in different districts directed the authorities concerned to submit their reply till November 20.

The court issued the directives in a writ petition filed through Malik Ajmal Khan Advocate against the announcement of the government to re-hold tests for recruitment of teachers in 13 districts.

The counsel argued that the complaints about rescheduling of the paper were received only from one centre in Karak after which test was re-held in four districts. He argued that 200,000 candidates would suffer due to re-holding of the test in 13 districts.