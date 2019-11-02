Cat is out of bag: Confrontational scenario emerging; Fazl becomes ominous

Situationer

ISLAMABAD: The cat is out of the bag, though partially. At the last moment, Maulana Fazlur Rehman did undrape his most closely guarded secret to some extent – the next phase of the protest. It is the sit-in for two days to begin with. What will happen next is anybody’s guess. However, if the marchers decided to advance towards sensitive areas, including D Chowk, leaving the designated ground, after the end of the deadline it will raise the dangerous spectacle of confrontation. Nobody knows for now how a clash will be averted.



However, the government will be too happy if the sit-in remains restricted to the Sunday Bazaar ground as it has repeatedly stated. Even some ministers have asserted that they would not mind if the sit-in at this point continues for one year.

But they would be certainly exceedingly nervous, beleaguered and harassed if and when the agitators would move towards the D Chowk. As has been the case thus far, Fazlur Rehman might have the precise plan how to proceed further and take the government head-on, testing its ability to deal with the “violators”. He is obviously on a mission that he wants to accomplish.

Also, only the JUI-F chief knows for how long the next phase following the expiration of the two-day deadline seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation will last. However, as per indications, the protest is not going to be kept confined to the appointed place only. In his speech to the massive crowd beyond even the expectations of the organizers and their opponents, Fazlur Rehman was aggressive, threatening and meaning business, and touched almost every important issue to attack the government.

It appeared as if he gave two days to powerful circles to take a decision about Imran Khan’s further stay as the prime minister. He warned that he would voice his opinion about the institutions after two days if he felt that they were still standing behind an “illegitimate” government but made it clear that he did not want confrontation with the establishment. He was not prepared to show what he said his patience. A vociferous demand from the gathering was to move forward to the D Chowk. “Not only I but Bilawal, Mehmood Achakzai, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal [who were flanking Fazlur Rehman on the container], Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have also listened to the demand and all those whom we want to hear it have also listened to it,” the JUI-F chief said responding to the calls from the participants.

The purpose of naming Bilawal and the PML-N leaders was to realise the sentiments of the participants and give up their vacillating approach. The PML-N and PPP have been opposed to the sit-in although they have been supportive of the march.

The Azadi March was totally smooth and orderly and not a single unpleasant incident occurred as it covered a long journey. The public meeting was also a normal affair. But all this peacefulness has a great potential to be rocked if protesters decided to advance, abandoning the fixed point. A well-considered opinion has been frequently projected even before the start of the Azadi March from Karachi and after its arrival in Islamabad that Fazlur Rehman has not undertaken this gigantic exercise followed by massive mobilization to hold just one public meeting. It was argued that he would cross the so-called red lines.

The prime minister, who is the prime target of the ongoing commotion, reiterated his resolve not to back off and quit. His remarks made to a gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan were totally unnecessary and provoking the protesters to intensify their agitation. Instead of avoiding any harsh comments on the already highly charged protesters, he stuck to his usual condemnation of his adversaries, naming most of them. This was not the time to be bombastic. His outburst gave the impression of pressure he was facing due to the Azadi March.

The attacking speeches focusing on Imran Khan made by the top opposition leaders apart, the unity of the loose opposition alliance was amply in sight as all of the stalwarts appeared on one container with the flags of their parties fluttering in the ground. A day earlier, it had been marred by hiccups, confusion and friction caused by the announcements relating to the timing of the Azadi March public meeting. Every component party made its contribution to the gathering with the presence of the JUI-F being definitely dominant.

Fazlur Rehman’s followers were charged, disciplined and aggressive. It was a rare show, which he might have not organised during his entire political career.

Bilawal too delivered a hard-hitting speech taking on the prime minister. “The selected has to go come what may,” he said and added that the premier institution belongs to all political parties and Pakistanis and not the ruling party alone. “We want the institution to be non-political and non-controversial.”

Shahbaz Sharif too harshly attacked Imran Khan but recounted the achievements of the Nawaz Sharif government comparing them to what destructive the present regime has done.