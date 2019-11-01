close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

PPP demands formation of medical board for Zardari

National

November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday demanded formation of the private medical board for former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“The report of the government's medical board regarding former President Asif Ali Zardari's health is concerning, therefore, a private medical board should immediately be formed keeping in mind former President's condition,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while demanding the formation of the private medical board for Asif Ali Zardari.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that former President's life is in danger because of the PTI government's casual attitude.

