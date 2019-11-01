HRCP to hold art competition

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in partnership with the World Organization Against Torture, is launching a national campaign to create greater awareness of the United Nation’s Convention Against Torture (UNCAT).

According to a statement issued by the HRCP, Pakistan ratified the UNCAT in 2010, which means that the country is under an international legal obligation to implement policy and legislative measures to prevent the incidence of torture, hold perpetrators accountable and provide redress to victims of torture.

The HRCP will hold a nationwide digital video art and poster competition in the categories of the 10-minute film and 30-second video spots for TV or web, and poster series (three designs in both Urdu and English). The deadline for submission of entries is November 22.