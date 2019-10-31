PPP demands proper medical care for Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through an application to central Jail authorities has demanded right of proper medical care for former President Asif Ali Zardari as it is the right of every person/prisoner to get medical care.

“The PPP is not asking for any favour but demands implementation of President Asif Ali Zardari's rights,” he stated in an application to the head of Central Jail Rawalpindi. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said that it is in line with recommendation of the government formed board which has categorically stated seriousness of former President Asif Ali Zardari's health condition in its report.

He said the PPP has asked for President Zardari to be examined by a board of private medical doctors/specialists for the satisfaction of the family and the party. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that former President Asif Ali Zardari's sugar level is fluctuating dangerously and if not brought under control can cause serious harm to other organs including hypoglycemia.