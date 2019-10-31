Iqra University holds alumni meet

Islmabad: The Islamabad Campus of Iqra University (IU) organised its annual alumni reunion here Tuesday at the main campus of the university, says a press release.

Dr Muhammad Islam, vice president of the Iqra University, was the chief guest at the event.Dr Islam welcomed the old students, saying that the university’s aim was to equip the students academically and to hone their skills that may become a powerful tool for them. He added the university’s vision included preparing students for facing challenges.

The official Alumni Meetup of 2019 was attended by over one thousand graduates of the university from different departments and batches over the years. During the event, the students met their beloved preceptors whereas the teachers were tremendously delighted to see their pupils so successful.The former graduates enjoyed their dinner with the melodies of the remarkable ‘Laal Band’, which came all the way from Lahore to perform live in the event.At the end, Department of Industrial Linkages Director Usman Kemal thanked all the participants for sparing time out of their busy schedule.