First ever International Islamabad Art Festival to start from Nov 18

Islamabad :The first-ever International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) will be held in the federal capital from November 18 to 30, aiming to celebrate diversity and creativity in all forms of visual and performing arts.

In a press briefing here on Wednesday, president and chief curator of IAF-19 Jamal Shah said the festival was being organised by consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries and artist associations from across the country in collaboration with foreign embassies, with generous support from the corporate sector.

Renowned artist Jamal Shah who was also former Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) said IAF-19 was a collaborative project and would be hosted in several locations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including museums, art galleries, educational institutions and public parks.

He said the festival would be inaugurated on November 18 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), and would continue for a full 13 days, before an elaborate closing ceremony on November 30. The thematic focus of IAF-19 is ‘Dialogue between Tradition and Modernity.’

He said the festival was expected to engage an audience of at least 500,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds and ages.