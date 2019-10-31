Three suffer burns in gas tank blast

LAHORE:Three people sustained burns when a gas tank at a welding shop exploded with a big bang near Sundar on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 removed the victims to hospital. The victims have been identified as Nadeem, 24, son of Mushtaq, Nasir, 31, son of Abdul Hameed, and Nabeel, 21, son of Abdul Hameed. They were working at the welding shop when the gas tank exploded due to leakage. The condition of the victims was stated to be stable.

crackdown: Civil Lines division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 54 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs. Four pistols, 2kg and 530gram charas and 160 litre liquor were seized from the arrested accused.

Civil Lines division police busted a gang and arrested its three members along with recovery of loot worth more than Rs150,000.

Moreover, four proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 10 court absconders were also held. Police also arrested 13 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, begging, prices, renting premises and loudspeaker use.

drug pushers held: Police, in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, arrested 675 accused persons. City division police registered 138 FIRs, Cantt division 126, Civil Lines division 54, Sadr division 139, Iqbal Town division 81 and Model Town division police registered 112 FIRs.

Police also recovered more than 234kg charas, 400.5gram ice, 628gram heroin, 24kg and 80gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg bhang and 6,004 litre liquor. Cops asked to check violence against women, children: Punjab IGP has said no slackness will be tolerated in cases of violence against women and children and all district officers must get progress report of such cases from SPs on daily basis.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the officers during a meeting regarding up-gradation of Kasur Police and prevention and control of child violence. He directed for using latest techniques like geo-fencing, forensic science so that criminals could be brought to justice.

During the meeting RPO and DPO Sheikhupura briefed the IG about the cases of missing children. IG directed RPO Sheikhupura and DPO Kasur to shuffle the officers having posting at same police station repeatedly and replace them with new and hardworking officials. He directed the officers to improve the performance of beat officers across all police stations of Kasur and should perform their duty at high alert so that no son of any mother has to face the sexual violence.