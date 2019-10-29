PHC orders medical board formation for prisoner

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday directed authorities concerned to constitute a medical board for treatment of an ailing prisoner in the Peshawar Central Prison. The counsel for a mentally ill prisoner, Majid Khan, had moved the Peshawar High Court, appealing for constitution of medical board to treat his client. The counsel told the court that his client had been ill for long and there was no proper treatment in the prison. A bench of the PHC, headed by Justice Musarrat Hilali, ordered constitution of the medical board for the treatment of the prisoner. She expressed concern over lack of medical facilities for prisoners in the jail.