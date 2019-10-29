Father shoots son dead over domestic dispute

A man shot dead his son in Bhens Colony within the limits of the Sukkan police station on Monday.

The victim’s body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 26-year-old Gul Hassan, son of Yousuf. According to SHO Adeel Shah, the man was shot and killed by his father over a personal dispute.

Responding to information, police reached the crime scene, arrested the suspect and seized a 12bore rifle from his possession. The officer said that the suspect was yet to be show a licence of the weapon. He said the suspect killed his son apparently over a property dispute, while the police were investigating the incident from different angles. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Guard found dead

The body of a man was found at a fruit warehouse near the Bara Maidan area of the Nazimabad police limits. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sajjad Ali, son of Lal Din.

According to SHO Wilayat Ali Shah, the man was a security guard of the warehouse and apparently he died a natural death; however, the police was waiting for the final postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.