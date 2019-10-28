Woman killed

Rawalpindi :A woman was gunned down during a marriage ceremony in the jurisdiction of Sadar Bairuni Police Station. The police have rounded up six people for interrogation, the police spokesman said.

A case has been registered with Sadar Bairuni Police Station on the complaint of Javed Akhtar, husband of the deceased woman. Investigation against the six accused has been launched and challan will be presented after investigation, the spokesman added.