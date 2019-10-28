Fazl’s container gets stuck at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

KARACHI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's container got stuck on an overhead bridge at the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, on Sunday. The JUI-F chief kicked off his 'Azadi March' from Karachi on Sunday but encountered his first hiccup when the container he was travelling in got stuck at an overhead bridge.

A video started circulating on social media in which one can see the container getting stuck under the overhead bridge. The caravan lead by Maulana Fazlur Rehman proceeded to the Super Highway (M9) after smaller demonstrations departed from the city's six districts and gather at Sohrab Goth.

The Azadi March officially began after an address by Maulana Fazl at Sohrab Goth to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A large number of buses and other vehicles have been hired to transport the participants of Azadi March. A senior party member said that the number of buses had already crossed 400.