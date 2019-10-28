close
October 28, 2019
Two national tennis events in Karachi in December

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

KARACHI: Two national tennis events, for juniors and seniors, will be held in Karachi in December. According to the annual calendar of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the first event is 7th Indus Pharma Championships. This national event, for seniors and juniors, is scheduled from December 21-27. The second event is Multi-minds National Championships for seniors and juniors. It will be played from December 28 to January 3.

