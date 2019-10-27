BD Under-16 in control against Pakistan

KARACHI: Bangladesh under-16 finished the second day well-placed at 119-4 in their second innings of the three-day match against Pakistan under-16 at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Bangladesh have an overall lead of 206 runs after 10 wickets fell on an action-packed second day.

In the morning session, Pakistan resumed their first innings at 40-4 and were bundled out for just 117 in 45.1 overs.

Ibrar Afzaal Khan top-scored with 51 off 74 balls. He hit eight fours. Ahmood Sharif picked 4-24 in 12 overs.