Chan advises PML-N on Nawaz ailment

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday advised the spokespersons for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against making the ailment of Nawaz Sharif a part of the party manifesto.

In reaction to the series of news conferences and media talks by PML-N spokespersons, he asked them to pray for the health of Nawaz Sharif and desist from making his ailment a part of the PML-N manifesto.