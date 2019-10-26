Chan advises PML-N on Nawaz ailment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday advised the spokespersons for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against making the ailment of Nawaz Sharif a part of the party manifesto.
In reaction to the series of news conferences and media talks by PML-N spokespersons, he asked them to pray for the health of Nawaz Sharif and desist from making his ailment a part of the PML-N manifesto.
