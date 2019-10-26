PHC elects office-bearers

RAWALPINDI: Haji Muhammad Ishaq and Asad Mehmood were elected as president and secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Club (PHC) in Kalar Syedan on Friday, says a press release.

The meeting to elect new office-bearers was chaired by Haji Muhammad Ishaq. The new office-bearers were elected by all the senior and junior players who had the right of vote.The club members unanimously elected Ishaq as the club president and reposed their full confidence in his leadership.

At the end of the meeting, all the participants congratulated Haji Ishaq for being elected as the club’s president.Ishaq also thanked the members and assured them to take all possible measures for promotion of the club in Kalar Syedan.