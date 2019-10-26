Nawaz suffering from immune system disorder: doctors

LAHORE: Doctors have determined the exact cause of the drastic drop in the platelet count of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said that treatment for the affliction is possible in Pakistan.

Renowned haematologist and bone-marrow transplant expert Dr Tahir Sultan Shamsi has confirmed that Nawaz Sharif does not have bone cancer, but rather acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

The disease, called ITP for short, is treatable in Pakistan. Expressing relief over the diagnosis, the doctor further said that the ailment can be defeated with the right medications.

Dr Shamsi revealed that in order to diagnose the disease, there were tests done related to his bone marrow. The test results indicated that Nawaz did not have bone cancer.

The doctor maintained that after medicine is administered to such patients with low platelets levels, the blood clotting cells start building up again, and 10-12 days after a drop in count, become almost normal.

Earlier, the chief of medical board treating the ex-PM, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had said that he could not share the exact details of the ailment of Nawaz since the former premier was suffering from multiple diseases. According to Ayaz, Sharif suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes. Ayaz added that the kidneys of Sharif were not working fully, and he had been operated upon twice for heart-related disorders as well.

He noted that the medical board constituted to look after the health of former premier had conducted blood tests and determined that he was not suffering from dengue.

Our correspondent adds: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the government will follow the court order about Nawaz Sharif in letter and spirit as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government respects the courts.

She was addressing a press conference at DGPR offices on Friday. Director Electronic Media Robina Zahid and Director News Javed Younas were also present.

Dr Yasmin said that according to Dr Tahir Shamsi report, the platelets count of Nawaz Sharif was 22,000 now. She said 33 per cent of the platelets were being produced naturally, but the anti-bodies of Nawaz Sharif were destroying the platelets. Treatment of Nawaz Sharif had been started timely, and his condition would further improve in the next two to three days. On Thursday night, he was not feeling well and his sugar level had increased as he is being given steroids. However, on Friday morning, his condition improved and he was feeling much better.

Dr Shamsi has formally started treatment of Nawaz Sharif. Efforts are being made to provide the best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif. The government has already offered him provision of any doctor or medicine from abroad. Reports are being shared with personal physician of Nawaz Sharif on daily basis, she said. Doctors are treating Nawaz Sharif by taking him and his personal physician Dr Adnan into confidence.

Dr Yasmin said during a meeting Nawaz Sharif expressed complete satisfaction over the treatment being provided to him. “We prayed that may Allah Almighty grant healthy life to Nawaz Sharif.

His health is improving day by day.” She said that Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court had summoned the medical board members along with medical record of Nawaz Sharif. Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and Dr Kamran Cheema appeared before the Lahore High Court whereas MS Services Hospital Saleem Cheema and Dr Arif appeared before the Islamabad High Court. They presented the latest medical report and history of Nawaz Sharif before the courts. She said “there is no pressure on us.

Reports will be re-submitted in the court as Islamabad High Court has re-summoned the latest medical report of Nawaz Sharif in the next five days.” Imran Khan has ordered for informing the entire media that the government would follow the court decisions in letter and spirit, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, while replying to questions of the media persons, said that nothing was being hidden form the media regarding Nawaz Sharif health.

Imran Khan expressed sympathy with Nawaz Sharif on moral grounds. Prof Faisal Sultan also met Nawaz Sharif and told him that no stone would be left unturned in his treatment. “Life and death is with Allah Almighty; as a doctor, it is our duty to make efforts,” he told the ex-premier.

The minister said medical tests of Maryam Nawaz were conducted the day before yesterday and all tests reports were fine. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Nawaz Sharif’s daughter to look after him in hospital. She said courts were free and the Home Department was working according to rules and regulations.

She said Naeemul Haq had issued a statement the other day in which he stated that Maryam should definitely look after her father.

Dr Yasmin said in human body, spleen produces anti-bodies and protects the same form germs. She said no internal bleeding took place in Nawaz Sharif’s body. She expressed hoped that Nawaz Sharif would recover soon.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had offered his plane to the Sharif family for transportation of Nawaz Sharif for treatment purposes.

She said ministers had never issued irresponsible statements regarding the heath of Nawaz Sharif. “We have ensured the best treatment facilities for Nawaz Sharif. Political rivalry is a separate issue, but Nawaz Sharif is a patient and it is our responsibility to provide the best medical facilities and save his life, she added.