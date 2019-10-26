Judge asks Samsung heir to be humble at bribery trial

SEOUL: A South Korean judge overseeing Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee’s bribery trial told him on Friday to “humbly accept” whatever the outcome of the trial, which could result in a tougher sentence for the conglomerate’s de-facto leader, a British wire service reported. Lee, whose Korean name is Lee Jae-yong, attended the first hearing of a bribery trial at Seoul High Court after South Korea’s top court ordered a review of his 2017 graft case. The Supreme Court overturned in August part of an appeals court bribery conviction against the third-generation Samsung leader, who was given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favors from former president Park Geun-hye. The court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to Park was too narrow. “Please take this trial with an attitude to humbly accept whatever results of the trial will be,” presiding judge Jung Joon-young said before wrapping up the 40-minute hearing. Arriving at the courthouse earlier, Lee stepped out of a van to a throng of journalists and made a brief comment but did not answer questions about the accusation he gave bribes to influence former South Korean President Park.

“I feel very sorry for causing concerns for many people,” a somber Lee said, bowing his head and walking into the court as anti-Samsung protesters jeered.

Judge Jung said Samsung should have internal control systems to prevent crimes committed by top executives of the conglomerate.