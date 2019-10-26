Vawda prays for Nawaz

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that he expresses sincere wishes for the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and prays for his health besides praying that his proclaimed offender relatives also come to Pakistan and inquire after him.

In a statement, the federal minister, who hails from Karachi and got elected in 2018 general elections after defeating PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, said that the sons of the former Prime Minister Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz as well as their another close relative should also return home to inquire after their ailing leader. He said it was a test for the proclaimed offenders whether they would prefer the looted wealth or the father combating health issues.