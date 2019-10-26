KP’s first centre for children with autism set up in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: First centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for children with autism has been set up in the provincial capital. "The Autism Jewel is the first of its kind facility in KP for kids with speech delays and in need of occupational therapy.

They are treated in the centre set up on Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road in University Town," said Dr Maheen Kamran, the centre's founder who recently returned from abroad. The centre has experienced therapists from the USA and is supervised by BCBA Australia. They make programmes for individual needs of kids on autism spectrum.

"The Autism Jewel is on a journey to change the lives of children on the autism spectrum. The therapies provided here are Applied Behaviour Analysis, Speech, Occupational & Sensory Integration," said Dr Maheen Kamran, who recently returned from abroad after doing various courses on autism.

She is a registered behaviour technician (RBT) from the Behaviour Analyst Certification Board, United States. She said the Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) Therapy is an evidence-based scientific method used to teach individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum.

"Speech language pathologists at the Autism Jewel are dedicated to work with non-verbal children to enhance their verbal behaviour. They carry activities to encourage speech and language development," she added.