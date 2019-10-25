Pak kabaddi team to feature in Jr WC in Iran

LAHORE: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is preparing its junior string for participation in the next month’s inaugural Asian style World Cup to be held at Kish Island, Iran from November 9 to 16.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar informed that 16 countries will participate in the World Cup including Iran, Denmark, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya, India etc.

He said Pakistan team will leave for Iran on November 8 which includes M Awais, Shahzeb, Ali Hasan, Osama, Shan, M Asif, Jawad Ali and Amir. Sarwar said there will be a 12-member team in the World Cup. “The final team would depend on the issuance of visas,” he added.