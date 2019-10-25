Work on 13 energy projects under CPEC in full swing

ISLAMABAD: Work on 13 energy projects having capacity to generate 8,995 MW electricity under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), throughout the country is in full swing.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro media network, with the completion of these projects, Pakistan will be no more in deficit meeting its electricity needs.

Under CPEC, Pakistan’s first joint venture CPHGC’s Hub coal-fired power plant producing 1320MW was a big breakthrough that has begun helping Pakistan overcome its electricity crisis in true letter and spirit.

According to the report, energy Independent Pakistan is no more just a dream rather is becoming a tangible reality soon.

Pakistan remained an energy deficit country over the last two decades, suffering acute power deficiency. This severe acute shortfall offsets economic growth and cut GDP growth. According to Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) 2014 report, Pakistan underwent an unprecedented energy crisis. CPEC energy projects made a turnaround healing electricity deficit. According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2018-19, the installed electricity generation capacity went to 34,282 megawatts in Jul-Mar 2018-19 compared to 33,433MW in the corresponding period of previous year, registering a rise of a 2.5 percent growth.

This much needed relief has been possible solely CPEC power initiatives, especially coal-fired power plants. It is pertinent to mention that share of coal in power generation had remained in single digit over the past two decades. However, in the current fiscal year, it reached to the height of 12.7 percent.

Story of feat to power up Pakistan commenced when at least 18 to 19 projects out of 39 Earlier Harvest Projects (EHP) worth around US $34 billion, equivalent to 70 percent of the CPEC funding basket, were earmarked for energy projects.

The targeted emphasis signifies resilient commitment of Imran Khan led government to fix energy crisis. Most of the energy projects in the CPEC portfolio are coal based.

Out of the 19 energy projects, 10 projects are based on coal. Approximately 4666MW to 5000 MW electricity has been pumped into national grid so far.

Under CPEC, completed energy projects are Hubco Coal Power Plant, Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant ,Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, Engro Thar Coal-fired Power Plant and Surfice Mine in Block II of Thar Coal Field, Dawood Wind Farm, Quaid-i-Azam Solar, UEP Wind Farm, Sachal Wind Farm, Port Qasim Power plant and three gorges second and third wind farms.