Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Resolution in PA on Nawaz health

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

LAHORE :PML-N MPA Rahat Afza on Thursday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, demanding stern action against those who conspired to deteriorate the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In the resolution, Rahat Afza submitted that a three-time elected prime minister of the country wasn’t provided with the health facilities which were needed and it was done through a planned strategy by the government and NAB. She called for strict action against the elements behind it.

