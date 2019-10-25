Woman’s body wrapped in blanket found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a drain in the Gulshan Ravi police area on Thursday.
Police removed the body to morgue. The body was wrapped in a blanket. Locals spotted it floating in the drain and informed police.
It was suspected that she was killed after rape. Further investigation is underway to trace out the killers and identify the victim.
