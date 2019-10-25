close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Woman’s body wrapped in blanket found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

LAHORE :A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a drain in the Gulshan Ravi police area on Thursday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The body was wrapped in a blanket. Locals spotted it floating in the drain and informed police.

It was suspected that she was killed after rape. Further investigation is underway to trace out the killers and identify the victim.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore