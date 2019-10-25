Truck kills addict in Gujranwala

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: An addict was run over and killed by a truck at Kamoki on Wednesday. Reportedly, the driver of a truck went to market after parking it near the tomb of Pir Romi Shah. Meanwhile, a drug addict came and slept under the truck. When the driver came back and moved the vehicle the addict died on the spot.
