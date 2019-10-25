close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

Black day

Newspost

 
October 25, 2019

On October 27, Kashmiris throughout the world will observe a ‘Black Day’ to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to expose India over its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. It was on October 27, 1947, when Indian troops landed in Srinagar and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in total disregard to the partition plan of the Subcontinent and against the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

Kashmir was bound to become a part of Pakistan as it was a Muslim majority territory. However, under a wicked plan and a well-thought-out conspiracy Kashmir was illegally occupied by India. In blatant violation of the partition plan and against the popular will of the Kashmiris, India announced the accession of Jammu and Kashmir under a controversial Instrument of Accession. New Delhi must study the actual cause of the Kashmir movement instead of using its security forces to control the freedom movement unlawfully. The world and the UN must pressure India into stopping its brutalities and giving rights to the Kashmiris who believe in a free and fair plebiscite.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

