Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

SMEDA sets up help desks

Business

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has set up help desks in 26 business cities across the country for extending handholding support to loan applicants of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program, a statement said on Thursday.

SMEDA Acting Chief Executive Officer Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that the authority has been tasked with an advisory role in the implementation of the PM Scheme.

The help desks opened at four provincial offices of SMEDA and 22 regional business centers at districts level, which are mostly situated at the chambers of commerce and industry buildings for convenience of the people, he said.

