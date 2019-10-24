Zverev bows out of Swiss event

BASEL, Switzerland: World number six Alexander Zverev described his 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 loss to Taylor Fritz as ‘flat’ as he was knocked out of the ATP Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

The German’s loss to the 21-year-old American came barely a week after defeat in the Shanghai Masters final to Daniil Medvedev and puts his chance of defending his ATP Finals title at risk.

“I was completely flat for some reason,” he said.“I was tired and not focused at all. It was a weird feeling,” he added.

Zverev won the season-ending tournament last November, beating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic back-to-back.