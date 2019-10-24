close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
Protest against police for not recovering abducted youth

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Relatives of a youth, who was kidnapped one month ago, on Wednesday staged a demonstration against the Civil Lines police for not recovering the abductee. The protesters, including women and children, gathered in front of the CPO Office and chanted slogans against the police and blocked the Hospital Road in protest. They said that the youth was abducted one month ago but still the police were not interested to recover him. They demanded the police high ups take notice of the issue.

