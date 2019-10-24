Directive to arrest criminals for injuring 3 officials

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directed the DG Khan RPO for the early arrest of the criminals responsible for injuring three officials during an operation in DG Khan.

The IG also issued directions for the provision of best medical services to the injured officials. Brave and dutiful officials are the pride of the Police Department, he said.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 970 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Nine people died and 1,056 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 667 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 389 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) issued rendered help in 1,922 incidents to road users and removed 203 encroachments during the last week. PHP registered 125 cases on rash and irresponsible driving. Nine people were arrested on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.