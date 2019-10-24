Fazl sends bouquet to Nawaz

LAHORE:The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday sent a bouquet to former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif who is under medical examination at Services Hospital these days. Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his message also expressed warm wishes and prayed for immediate recovery and health of the former PM.