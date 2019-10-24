Over 123-kanal state land retrieved from Taseer family

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore region –A, retrieved state land measuring 123 Kanals and 8 Marlas from the heirs to former Punjab Governor late Salman Taseer on Wednesday in a grand operation against land grabbers in the metropolitan city of Punjab province.

According to sources in ACE, under the supervision of Regional Director Lahore region-A Afnan Ahmad, an anti- encroachment operation for retrieval of valuable state land was conducted by M Ahmed, assistant director investigation, under enquiry 345/19 L in Mouzas Saraich and Asu of Model Town Tehsil.

The operation was conducted with the assistance from the revenue and police departments. The state land measuring 123 Kanals and 8 Marlas was retrieved from the illegal occupation of heirs to Salman Taseer, including Amna Taseer, Kanal, Sonsa, Arshad, Zaheer Ahmed and Rafiq.

Sources shared that 77 Kanal land was retrieved from Amna Taseer and sons of late Salman Taseer during the operation in Lahore.

No one would be spared and ACE believes everyone is accountable before law, said Regional Director Afnan Ahmad while talking to The News exclusively.

According to Revenue Department, the cost of the retrieved land is approximately Rs 17.5 crores. Sources in ACE shared that crop of rice was cultivated on the land by the heirs to the former Punjab governor.