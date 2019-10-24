Buzdar for early completion of metro train project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed for making Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) operational for providing transport facilities to the commuters. He said fare of train would be fixed up to purchasing power of the common man.

Usman Buzdar was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the OLMT project. He was briefed regarding the project, its maiden run on trial basis by electricity. He was informed that work on13 stations from Dera Gujran to Anarkali has been completed and Orange Line Metro Train would become operational from Dera Gujran to Anarkali from October 28.

The work on 11 stations would be completed by early November and after it, trial of the metro train by electricity on the complete track would be conducted. Minister Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Principal Secretary to CM, officials of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, DG LDA and officers concerned attended the meeting.