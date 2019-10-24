PUC asks Fazl to hold talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday appealed to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to settle differences with the government through talks in view of month of Rabiul Awal and prevailing situation of Kashmir.

“If government of PML-N can't be removed by 126 days sit-in of PTI, any protest can't remove government of Imran khan”, he said while addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

He announced to observe ‘Black Day’ on October 27 all over Pakistan against lockdown of Indian Occupied Kashmir and against prevailing atrocities of Indian armed forces at innocent people of Kashmir.

“Pakistan will express solidarity with people of Kashmir on 27th October by observing Black Day against Indian aggression. Indian forces have seized basic rights of Kashmiris,” said PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. He said the false plethora of Indian army chief was exposed before the entire world yesterday when international media and diplomatic dignitaries visited sites being bombed by Indian forces.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that amidst prevailing challenges in the country and owing to deteriorated peace situation of Kashmir, Pakistan cannot afford any sort of confrontational politics in the country. “Opposition parties should settle differences with the ruling government amicably. Politics of sit-in protests will multiply problems for general public in the country,” he said.

He also stated that Ulema and Mashaikh of Pakistan will not become part of any conspiracy plan to make anarchy and chaos in the country. He urged the opposition and ruling PTI government to resolve differences amicably with peaceful talks without resorting to anarchy.

He also lauded role of Prime Minister Imran khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for playing the role of facilitator to engulf differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that prevailing challenges of Muslim Ummah could only be settled with unity of the Muslim world. “Pakistan playing effective role to bridge differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which is positive outcome for stability of Muslim brotherhood,” he said.