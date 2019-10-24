Sugarcane crushing

Sugarcane is an important cash crop of the country. It is grown on a large area of the country. A number of sugar mills (about 90) have been established for manufacturing sugar from the sugarcane grown in the country. Also, a portion of the crop is used for the production of ‘gurr’ (jaggery), especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan is the world fifth largest producer and eight largest consumer of sugar. The sugar industry is the second largest agriculture-based industry after textile.

According to some media reports, the Sindh government has decided that sugarcane crushing in the province will start from November 5, 2019 and the mills will soon be given instructions in this regard. In view of the above, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is requested to follow suit and arrange for the start of sugarcane crushing season on the pattern of Sindh. This early start of the crushing season will facilitate timely sowing of wheat on the land vacated from the sugarcane crop, and help increase production of more wheat in the food-starved province of the country.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar