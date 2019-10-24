SHC seeks progress report on recovery of 16 missing kids

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the investigating officer to submit a detailed progress report with regard to the recovery of 16 children who have gone missing from different parts of Karachi.

The bench was informed that steps were being taken for the recovery of the missing children through modern techniques. The court observed that 16 children were still missing, and directed the police to take all measures to recover the children at the earliest.

The petitioner, Roshni Helpline Trust, had moved the court asking it to issue directives to the police that missing children’s cases be considered as a cognisable offence and investigation be initiated without any delay.

The counsel for the petitioner had submitted that the whereabouts of 16 children were still untraceable and requested the court to direct the police to recover them. The petitioner said the cases of missing children were not properly investigated and as a result many children had lost their lives.

Cane commissioners

The high court also took notice of the frequent transfers of cane commissioners and directed the agriculture secretary to explain the exigencies behind the practice. The bench was hearing the petition of sugar cane growers with regard to the non-payment of dues by the sugar mill owners.

The court said that it has been noticed that at least four or five cane commissioners have been changed during the interregnum (a period of time without a leader) and there was no justification as to why these transfers were being made.

The bench observed that until now no new cane commissioner has taken the charge and such abrupt transfers have frustrated payments to the growers without any lawful justification. The court directed the agriculture secretary to appear in person to explain the exigencies behind the frequent transfers of cane commissioners.

Justice Mazhar directed the additional advocate general to inform the chief secretary as well as the agriculture secretary to immediately assign the job of cane commissioner and ensure that the charge is taken over without any delay.

The bench also noticed that despite specific directions to one of the committee members, Nawab Zubair Talpur, to submit a report and mention the names of growers who have not been paid their dues, no such list has been filed. The committee member sought further time to do so. The court observed that after the filing of the report, representatives of the mills will be asked to reply as to whether dues have been paid to the growers or not. The bench directed the agriculture secretary and the committee member to submit compliance reports by November 19.