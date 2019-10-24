close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

SBP sells Rs493.3bln MTBs

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold Rs493.3 billion worth of Market Treasury Bills (MTB) at an auction on Wednesday, with yields declined across the board.

The raised amount was lower than the pre-auction target of Rs600 billion.

The cut-off yield on three-month Treasury Bills fell to 13.2981 percent from 13.6898 percent in the previous auction held on October 9. The SBP sold Rs135.1 billion worth of shortest-tenor government paper.

The cut-off yield on 12-month MTBs stood at 12.7900 percent, sharply down from 13.4699 percent. The SBP sold Rs186.3 billion worth of 12-month MTBs.

The consumer price index inflation rose to 11.4 percent in September from 10.5 percent in August.

Most analysts expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to likely hold the policy rate in its next policy review meeting. However, some believe the interest rates might go down next year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business