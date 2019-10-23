Netanyahu fails to form new Israeli govt

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suffered a serious defeat in his bid to stay on as premier by failing to form a new coalition government, but his opponent faced similar difficulties on Tuesday.

Ex-military chief Benny Gantz is now expected to be given the chance to try to negotiate a coalition by President Reuven Rivlin, but a deadlock following polls held on September 17 remains and yet another election cannot be ruled out.

It would be Israel´s third election within a year after Netanyahu also failed to form a coalition after April polls. Netanyahu´s decision to inform Rivlin on Monday night that he has been unable to form a government by no means signalled the end of his tenure as Israel´s longest-serving prime minister.

He remains premier as long as no new government is formed, and a number of scenarios exist that could see him retain his post even as he faces the possibility of corruption charges in the weeks ahead.