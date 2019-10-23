Northern, CP reach last-four stage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Central Punjab and Northern joined table-toppers Southern Punjab and Sindh in the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup 2nd XI tournament with wins over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively, at the National Stadium in Karachi Tuesday, says a press release.
In the first match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 148-9 after opting to bat first. Asad Afridi top-scored with 43 off 25 balls.
Mehran Ibrahim made 31 off 26 balls, the two rescued the side after Ehsan Adil and Bilawal Iqbal had reduced them to 34-4. Ehsan finished with three wickets for 16 runs in his four overs which included a maiden over while Bilawal took 2-33.
In reply, Central Punjab batsmen chose an attacking approach which helped them chase down the target with 20 balls to spare. The big win gave them a much-needed surge in the net-run-rate and confirmed their semi-final spot. Muhammad Saad scored an unbeaten 35-ball 59. Nauman Anwar scored 50 in his 37-ball knock.
Sameen Gul with 2-23 in two overs was the most successful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler.
Balochistan, after opting to bat first, posted 147-7 against Northern. Balochistan were reduced to 96-7 when Nazar Hussain (39 not out) and Dawood Khan (13 not out) joined hands to take the score to 147-7 through their unbroken 51-run stand. Left-arm-spinners Raza Hasan and Noman Ali took two wickets each for Northern.
In the first semi-final today (Wednesday), table-toppers Southern Punjab will take on Central Punjab (fourth in the table) while second placed Sindh will play (third placed) Northern in the second semi-final.
Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 148-9 in 20 overs (Asad Afridi 43, Mehran Ibrahim 31; Ehsan Adil 3-16, Bilawal Iqbal 2-33). Central Punjab 149-4 in 16.4 overs (Muhammad Saad 59, Nauman Anwar 50; Sameen Gul 2-23).
At National Stadium, Karachi: Balochistan 147-7 in 20 overs (Nazar Hussain 39 not out, Jalat Khan 18; Raza Hasan 2-22, Noman Ali 2-31). Northern 151-5 in 17 overs (Shoaib Ahmed Minhas 37, Zeeshan Malik 37; Nazar Hussain 2-32). Result: Northern won by five wickets.
