String injures man in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A kite string injured a man near Farid Town on Tuesday.

Touheed was traveling on his motorcycle when the string of a stray kite injured his neck critically. Rescue-1122 shifted him to the DHQ hospital.

YOUTH INJURED BY ROBBERS DIES: A youth, who was shot at and injured by robbers the other day, died at a hospital on Tuesday. Subhan, 15, sustained injuries when he resisted a dacoity bid on Monday. Dozens of residents of Badoki village staged a demonstration and blocked the G.T Road, demanding immediate arrest of the robbers. Meanwhile, CPO Gujranwala Dr Moeen Masood directed police to arrest the bandits as soon as possible. Reportedly, police have arrested an accused identified as Riasat Ali.

PUBLIC COMPLAINTS: Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman Tuesday said prompt solution to the public complaints would be ensured. Addressing a briefing at his office, the commissioner said issues relating to the Gujranwala division were being uploaded on Pakistan Citizen Portal and they would be resolved on priority.

He said 78,688 citizens of Gujranwala division have been registered on the portal and they have uploaded 1,09,993 complaints related to various departments, projects and public issues. The Commissioner said out of these complaints, 93,424 have been resolved while 16,563 are under process in different offices.

He emphasised the need to take all-out steps for 100 percent resolution of all the complaints, he expressed the hope that all concerned departments would ensure speedy and on merit disposal of these complaints.

He made it clear that Pakistan Citizen Portal, being the top most priority of the Prime Minister and the Federal Government, needs our committed and dedicated efforts to resolve the grievances of common man without delay so that public trust on the performance and efficiency of government departments is restored.